CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates coal mine near Nagpur via video conferencing



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 06 inaugurated the Western Coalfields' (WCL) Adasa coal mine near Nagpur via video conferencing. There are a total of three Western Coalfields Ltd.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago

Trials underway for coronavirus plasma treatment



A clinical trial into the use of convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients is underway, with London identified as a key location by NHS Blood and Transplant. Report by Connerv. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36 Published on May 27, 2020