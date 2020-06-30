UP govt using police as 'tool of oppression': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on arrest of party's minority cell chief
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () "Congress leaders and activists are committed to raising their voice on public issues. The BJP government can stop other parties from raising their voice, not our party, by making UP police a tool of oppression...Look at how the UP Police picked up the chairman of our minority cell in the dark of night," she tweeted (translated from Hindi).
UP Congress Minority Cell chief, Shahnawaz Alam was arrested by police in Lucknow in connection with anti-CAA protest that happened on Dec 19, 2019. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and others arrived at Hazratganj Police Station following it. Police baton-charged to disperse the party workers. UP...
