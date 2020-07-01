CM Uddhav Thackeray performs 'mahapooja' at Lord Vitthal temple on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi



Related videos from verified sources Watch: Remains of ancient Lord Shiva temple discovered in Andhra Pradesh



An ancient temple of Lord Shiva was found buried in sand in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore. The temple was discovered during a sand mining process in Penna river. Locals said that it is a 200-year-old.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago Remains of ancient Lord Shiva temple found in sand mining process in AP's Nellore



An ancient temple of Lord Shiva was found while mining sand in Penna River in Nellore district. Locals have estimated that it is a 200-year-old temple. The pinnacle of the temple was visible during the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago 'No one is upset', says Sanjay Raut after Sena compares Congress with squeaking cot



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 16 said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's coordination with all the cabinet ministers is good and no one is upset. "CM Uddhav Thackeray's coordination with all.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this