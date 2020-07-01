Global  

CM Uddhav Thackeray performs 'mahapooja' at Lord Vitthal temple on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday performed the 'mahapooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'. As per the convention, the chief minister performed the pooja with his wife Rashmi Thackeray at the temple of Lord...
