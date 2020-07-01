Had detailed discussion onTaj hotels bomb threat with CP & DCP of Mumbai police: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Security outside Mumbai's two Taj hotels, at Colaba and Bandra, and the nearby areas were tightened on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat call from Karachi, the Mumbai Police said on this day.
Police have tightened up security outside The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The iconic hotel in Colaba was targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The development comes a day after Karachi Stock Exchange terror attack. Mumbai police are on high alert also as part of enhanced anti-terror...
