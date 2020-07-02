Indian Railways to upgrade speed of trains at 130 km/hr on two long routes
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Indian Railways is preparing to upgrade the speed of trains up to 130 kilometers per hour on two routes, from Delhi to Mumbai and from Delhi to Howrah, allowing the faster passenger movement in a shorter time period. Speaking on the issue, Member (Signal & Telecom), Railway Board Pradeep Kumar said, "The Delhi-Howrah and...
Speaking on the participation of private entities in running passenger trains, Railway Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav on July 02 informed that 5 per cent of the trains have been offered to private players under Public-Private Partnership. "5% is being offered to private operators under...
Indian Railways created another record by operating the longest freight train named 'SheshNaag'. The rake had a total of 251 wagons which were pulled by four electric locomotives. The feat was achieved..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
The upgraded premium SUV comes to market in Europe as the Audi Q5 40 TDI. Its powerful two-liter four-cylinder diesel generates 150 kW (204 PS) and 400 Nm of torque (295 lb-ft). The aluminum crankcase..