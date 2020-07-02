Global  

Indian Railways to upgrade speed of trains at 130 km/hr on two long routes

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Indian Railways is preparing to upgrade the speed of trains up to 130 kilometers per hour on two routes, from Delhi to Mumbai and from Delhi to Howrah, allowing the faster passenger movement in a shorter time period. Speaking on the issue, Member (Signal & Telecom), Railway Board Pradeep Kumar said, "The Delhi-Howrah and...
