India-China standoff: Govt approves purchase of fighter jets, missile systems, weapons worth Rs 38,900 crore

India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases



Military choppers and fighter jets were spotted in Ladakh's Leh. The activity assumes significance after the violent clash in Galwan Valley. IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria was on a two-day visit to Leh and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago

125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt's job push for migrant workers



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new scheme to provide employment to migrant workers who went back to their hometowns amid the Covid-induced lockdown. She said that the Centre and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:43 Published 2 weeks ago