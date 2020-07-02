Global  

India-China standoff: Govt approves purchase of fighter jets, missile systems, weapons worth Rs 38,900 crore

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
In the midst of India's tense border standoff with China, the defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of a number of frontline fighter jets, missile systems and other platforms at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore to bolster the combat capability of the armed forces, officials said.

They said 21 MiG-29 fighter jets are being...
