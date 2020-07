Related videos from verified sources Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman



While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said, "Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds; to be operated through a Mother Fund.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published on May 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources Amid LAC row, govt clears purchase of jets, weapons worth Rs 38,900cr The procurement of 21 MiG-29 and upgrading of the existing fleet of MiG-29 are estimated to cost the government Rs 7,418 crore while purchase of 12 new Su-30 MKI...

IndiaTimes 34 minutes ago





Tweets about this