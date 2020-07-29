Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () The first batch of five Rafale jets are scheduled to land at the Ambala air base here on Wednesday afternoon with police tightening the security around the air force station. The squadron of Rafale jets will be stationed at the Ambala air base in Haryana. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux...
Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...
Indian Air Force's 'oldest' pilot turned 100 on Monday. Sqn Ldr Dalip Singh Majithia had retired in August 1947. Indian Air Force extended greetings to the legendary pilot. Air Force personnel arranged..
TAIPEI — The U.S. is conducting a large-scale exercise in the Indo-Pacific region that involves a U.S. carrier strike group, a joint air-sea joint task group from Australia, and a warship from Japan...
Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile,..
