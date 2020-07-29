Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The first batch of five Rafale jets are scheduled to land at the Ambala air base here on Wednesday afternoon with police tightening the security around the air force station. The squadron of Rafale jets will be stationed at the Ambala air base in Haryana. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday

Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday 03:38

 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's oldest IAF pilot turns 100, cuts cake as band plays 'happy birthday' [Video]

India's oldest IAF pilot turns 100, cuts cake as band plays 'happy birthday'

Indian Air Force's 'oldest' pilot turned 100 on Monday. Sqn Ldr Dalip Singh Majithia had retired in August 1947. Indian Air Force extended greetings to the legendary pilot. Air Force personnel arranged..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
U.S. Holds Giant Trilateral Naval Drills in the Pacific [Video]

U.S. Holds Giant Trilateral Naval Drills in the Pacific

TAIPEI — The U.S. is conducting a large-scale exercise in the Indo-Pacific region that involves a U.S. carrier strike group, a joint air-sea joint task group from Australia, and a warship from Japan...

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:33Published
Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps [Video]

Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps

Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Live: 5 Rafale jets to arrive at Ambala air base

 The first batch of five Rafale aircraft would be arriving in Ambala today to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet. Stay here for all live updates
IndiaTimes

5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air Force

 All the five Rafale aircraft, on way to India to be inducted into IAF, landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven...
IndiaTimes

Ahead of arrival of Rafale jets, security tightened, Section 144 imposed near Ambala air base
Indian Express


Tweets about this