Ladakhis claim China has occupied Indian land, PM says otherwise, someone is lying: Rahul Gandhi
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled swipe at PM Modi on Friday over Chinese intrusions at the LAC, saying while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise and someone is "lying". Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh, on a day when Modi is visiting Nimu.
Ladakhi language Tibetic language spoken in the Ladakh region of India
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
