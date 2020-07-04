Global  

Lunar eclipse July 2020: All you need to know penumbral lunar eclipse

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
After experiencing a spectacular solar eclipse last month, people worldwide will be witnessing a lunar eclipse Saturday night i.e. July 4. However, since this will be a penumbral lunar eclipse it will be hard to see as the Moon will only be a bit fainter.
News video: Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon Will Meet Up in the Sky for July 4th

 Saturn and Jupiter will rendezvous with the moon in the night sky as it experiences a penumbral lunar eclipse over the Fourth of July weekend.

