Indian-American community holds 'Boycott China' protest at Times Square in New York

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
A large number of Indian-Americans chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and other patriotic slogans staged a protest against China at the iconic Times Square here, demanding an economic boycott and a diplomatic isolation of the country for its aggression against India. The protesters, wearing face masks in view of the coronavirus pandemic, held placards that read ‘We salute our fallen heroes'.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China

'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China 02:55

 Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New...

