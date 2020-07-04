Indian-American community holds 'Boycott China' protest at Times Square in New York
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () A large number of Indian-Americans chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and other patriotic slogans staged a protest against China at the iconic Times Square here, demanding an economic boycott and a diplomatic isolation of the country for its aggression against India. The protesters, wearing face masks in view of the coronavirus pandemic, held placards that read ‘We salute our fallen heroes'.
Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New...
Protesters staged a peaceful demonstration in New York City's Times Square on Sunday (May 31), chanting and taking a knee in silence in memory of George Floyd, who died last week as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She was moved to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday and awaits a bail hearing on Friday.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during Indo-American investment series talk on June 25 said that US was largest trading partner but last year, it has now become the largest merchandise trading partner also. Piyush Goyal further said, "It's time to give a message to people that international trade can only be successful if there are peace and harmony and collective efforts to ensure that sovereign interests of both nations are mutually respected by each-other."
Rahul Dubey, an Indian-American gave shelter to 70 protestors at his home in Washington DC. While talking to ANI, he said, "What I saw was nothing short of genocide. When that is happening, people getting clubbed on head, pepper-sprayed in back, it is just pure horror and terror that I can never even imagine". He further added, "I just saw that people were getting crushed and I opened up the door and started yelling 'get in, get in', it was the only safe haven that was around. It wasn't a conscious decision. If it would be a conscious decision, I would 100 percent do it again". Protestors across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when the 46-year-old African-American man died in police custody in Minneapolis. The Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser, announced curfew after protests near White House. Nearly 40 cities imposed curfew in response to violent protests across the US. The countrywide protests erupted when a video showing a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while the African-American man kept saying that he could not breathe.