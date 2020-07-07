Uttar Pradesh DGP increases bounty on Vikas Dubey's arrest to Rs 2.5 lakh

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Law has taken its course', says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra



Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra said law has taken its course on gangster Vikas Dubey's death in encounter with police on July 10. "Law has taken its course. It could be a matter of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published 1 hour ago Vikas Dubey encounter: Forensic team reaches encounter site



Forensic team members reached the encounter site on outskirts of Kanpur where gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead on July 10. Investigation is underway. Earlier this morning, Dubey was being taken to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 1 hour ago Vikas Dubey encounter: Injured cops brought to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur



Police personnel who got injured following Vikas Dubey encounter were brought Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur. Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was killed on July 10 after he tried to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this