Uttar Pradesh DGP increases bounty on Vikas Dubey's arrest to Rs 2.5 lakh

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The office of Uttar Pradesh DGP announced on Monday that bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to '2.5 lakh. Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which eight police personnel lost their lives.'

Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News 02:50

 Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, was arrested on Thursday morning from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a five-day chase across four states. He was caught just as he emerged after praying at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived after a...

