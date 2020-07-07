|
PM Modi to make major worldwide address to India Global Week in UK
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
PM Modi will make a major worldwide address, expected to focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects, at India Global Week 2020 organised in the UK from Thursday. Modi, who will connect remotely to the event pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation, is likely to lay out numerous investment opportunities that India has on offer.
