J&K cadre IPS officer suspended for 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour': Home Ministry
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of "gross misconduct and misbehaviour" with immediate effect, says a Union Home Ministry order. The order, issued on Tuesday evening, said the 2000 batch IPS officer was immediately attached to police headquarters in Srinagar.
