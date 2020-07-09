Indian Army asks troops to delete 89 apps, including Facebook and Tinder
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, including Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, and Instagram to plug leakage of information, said Indian Army sources.
Snapchat, Tinder, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, ShareIt, Xender, Helo, CamScanner, Club Factory, etc are among those 89 apps.
The Army has directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, but this doesn't include only Chinese origin apps. The list of 89 published by news agency ANI has names like Facebook, Tinder and Instagram as well. The order comes as these apps have been found to "leak...
