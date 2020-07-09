Global  
 

Indian Army asks troops to delete 89 apps, including Facebook and Tinder

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, including Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, and Instagram to plug leakage of information, said Indian Army sources.

Snapchat, Tinder, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, ShareIt, Xender, Helo, CamScanner, Club Factory, etc are among those 89 apps.

Army bans 89 apps, including Facebook, Instagram, other big names | Oneindia News

Army bans 89 apps, including Facebook, Instagram, other big names | Oneindia News

 The Army has directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, but this doesn't include only Chinese origin apps. The list of 89 published by news agency ANI has names like Facebook, Tinder and Instagram as well. The order comes as these apps have been found to "leak...

