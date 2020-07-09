Global  

Covid-19: India has not yet reached community transmission stage, says govt

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, the government on Thursday said India has not yet reached the community transmission stage of Covid-19 and asserted that there have been localised outbreaks in some geographical areas. The Centre's assertion came on a day India registered a record single-day surge of 24,879 Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 7,67,296.
