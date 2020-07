Madhubani artist's handpainted cotton face masks for Rs 50 go viral Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

... With no end in sight to coronavirus , the Union Home Ministry had issued guidelines making face masks mandatory and social distancing to be practiced at all times. While several people have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 crisis, there are many others who are supporting people so that they are able to meet ends šŸ‘“ View full article