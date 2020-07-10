|
Congress demands judicial probe by sitting SC judge into entire episode involving gangster Dubey
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey to bring out the truth about those who had granted protection to him and the alleged political-criminal nexus in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Red alert in states over rain, intense thunderstorm and lightning: Full detailsThe Met Department has issued a red alert for intense thunderstorm and lightning for some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar besides moderate to heavy rain..
DNA
People flock to vegetable market in Moradabad ahead of lockdown'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Official statement to be issued soon', says UP ADG
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
