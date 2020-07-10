Global  
 

Congress demands judicial probe by sitting SC judge into entire episode involving gangster Dubey

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 July 2020
The Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey to bring out the truth about those who had granted protection to him and the alleged political-criminal nexus in Uttar Pradesh.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said

Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said 02:05

 Gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest has led to a political war in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the government whether it was an arrest or surrender. He went to demand that the gangster's call detail records be made public so that those connected to him could be exposed....

