Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battle

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The Congress leader on Monday tweeted a graph depicting the "ideal curve" for Covid-19 cases. The graph shows the seven-day count of average coronavirus cases in the US, India, South Korea and New Zealand. "India at a good position in #COVID-19 battle?" asked the Congress leader.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi [Video]

Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on July 20 responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement that "2,426 firms looted people's savings and will centre launch probe on that?" Taking a jibe at Gandhi, he said "Pappu pass hone ke chakkar me nakal me bhi akal nahi laga pa raha hai," (Pappu is not able to put his brain in the process of passing). "Because of his (Rahul Gandhi) stupidity Congress party went on ventilator and his ego is on accelerator, he should understand the things. "Sometimes he becomes scientists, semi-scholar, sometimes he gives wisdom to whole system, and his brain is filled with stupidity." On July 19, Gandhi alleged that 2,426 companies have "looted" people's savings to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks, Rahul asked if the government will conduct a probe into it to punish those guilty.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

PM Modi's fabricated strongman image has become India's biggest weakness: Rahul Gandhi

 Reiterating that China has still occupied India's territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has..
IndiaTimes

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

20 calls to Sachin Pilot to return to Congress go futile

 Sources close to the deliberations said that Sachin Pilot's only condition was the Chief Minister's post but the party has told him to be accommodated outside..
IndiaTimes

Help flood-hit people, Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress leaders, workers

 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to party leaders and workers to do everything possible to help those affected by floods in..
IndiaTimes

Special Interests Mobilize to Get Piece of Next Virus Relief Package

 Congress is about to start negotiating in earnest over another round of stimulus, and a frenzy of lobbying is already underway.
NYTimes.com

Congress has absolute majority in Rajasthan assembly: Party

 The Congress has absolute majority in the Rajasthan assembly, the party asserted on Sunday, a day ahead of court hearing on its rebel MLAs' petitions challenging..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on increasing COVID-19 cases in the state said that Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19. He said, "As state government is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar. Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by centre and state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres does not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Former chief priest of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu, succumbs to COVID-19

 Peddinti Srinivasamurthy Deekshitulu, one of the former chief priests of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, breathed his last on Monday.
DNA
Over 70 lakh people affected by Assam floods: CM Sonowal [Video]

Over 70 lakh people affected by Assam floods: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 20 said that both central and state government is providing all kinds of assistance to the people who have been affected due to the floods which have ravaged the north-eastern state. He said, "On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of Assam Floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle. Central and state govt is providing all kinds of assistance to the people." He further informed, "Over 70 lakh people have been affected due to Assam floods. People as well as animals are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand: New volcano alert system 'could have warned of White Island eruption'

 They say their system could have given 16 hours advance warning of the deadly White Island eruption of 2019.
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 18 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, July 18: John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80; Arrivals for second day of EU summit; Thousands hold..
USATODAY.com
Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android [Video]

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to make web-browsing more private and secure. As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month. Including the US, Canada, and the UK, Mozilla says its VPN is initially also available in Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, and that it might expand its availability to more countries later this year. About its launch on Android and Windows, Mozilla says that it will be officially coming to iOS soon.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

New Zealand opposition names new leader two months before general election

 SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand's main opposition party named a new leader two months before a general election following Tuesday's surprise resignation of the..
WorldNews

Kiwis stuck in immigration detention 'hope to be next' as Australia restarts deportations

 While the New Zealand government has expressed disappointment with Australia restarting its policy of deporting New Zealanders, some detainees say they are eager..
SBS

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Older children spread coronavirus as much as adults: Study

 In the heated debate over reopening schools, one burning question has been whether and how efficiently children can spread the virus to others. A large new study..
WorldNews
Samsung launches range of SSDs in India [Video]

Samsung launches range of SSDs in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new range of storage devices such as Portable SSD T7 and the internal 870 QVO SSD. The 870 QVO SSD comes with a capacity of up to 8TB and is priced at Rs 9,999 for 1TB, Rs 19,999 for 2TB, Rs 39,999 for 4TB and Rs 74,999, for 8TB. The Portable SSD T7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 500GB, Rs 17,999 for 1TB, and Rs 29,999 for 2TB respectively. "The Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers' fast paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design," said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India in an official statement. "The latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities," he added. The internal SSD 870 QVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge [Video]

Coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge

Before the first coal plant was built in the Indonesian coastal village of Suralaya, 59-year-old fisherman Ramidin would paddle just off the beach to catch fish. Now, a South Korean company is extending the plant and the village is at a crossroads. Libby Hogan has more:

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India [Video]

COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India

On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
'Students shouldn't have Covid stamp': HRD minister on college exam decision [Video]

'Students shouldn't have Covid stamp': HRD minister on college exam decision

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal commented on the University Grants Commission to make final examinations in universities compulsory. During a conversation with Shashi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:41Published
India helped over 150 nations against Covid: PM Modi at UN ECOSOC meet [Video]

India helped over 150 nations against Covid: PM Modi at UN ECOSOC meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a virtual meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. On the occasion of the UN's 75th anniversary, the PM said that the multi-nation grouping is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:05Published

Related news from verified sources

World hits another record: 2,59,848 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours

 Countries from the US to South Africa to Australia were struggling to hold down rising rates of the novel coronavirus, with the number of cases for a 24-hour...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSBSWorldNews

Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response – OpEd

Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response – OpEd The Victorian Premier turned up for his weekend delivery of coronavirus infections, gruffly delivering the news.  It has become grim if compelling viewing: the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: First hearing into Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine

Covid 19 coronavirus: First hearing into Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine A $3 million inquiry launched today will examine the possibility that every coronavirus case in Victoria is linked to the bungled hotel quarantine programme. The...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC NewsSBSJapan Today

Tweets about this

PriyadrshiSingh

SinghSight RT @IndiaToday: The states have also been asked to use the forecasting tools made available by the health ministry to ascertain the number… 43 minutes ago

imadityarana

Aditya Kumar RT @DeccanHerald: With a surge in #COVID19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these states… 44 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday The states have also been asked to use the forecasting tools made available by the health ministry to ascertain the… https://t.co/1FTGhLozhY 45 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald With a surge in #COVID19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these s… https://t.co/K04kyIE6fy 50 minutes ago

KennedyPaul79

Kennedy Paul Centre asks West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha to strengthen efforts to combat COVID-19 https://t.co/y0e6oasHqe https://t.co/At9ia6rCEs 51 minutes ago

landbaskett

LAND BASKET Centre asks West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha to strengthen efforts to combat COVID-19 https://t.co/SE5AxZFw7F https://t.co/eeDbWwuGmG 51 minutes ago

IshaBha94705282

Isha Bhandari Centre asks West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha to strengthen efforts to combat covid 19. #BiharFightsCorona… https://t.co/TUsRwcaOp3 2 hours ago

payaljourno

Payal Banerjee My story @PTI_News Centre asks WB Assam Bihar Odisha to strengthen efforts to combat COVID-19… https://t.co/NxTPExvwCN 2 hours ago