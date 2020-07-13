|
Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battle
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The Congress leader on Monday tweeted a graph depicting the "ideal curve" for Covid-19 cases. The graph shows the seven-day count of average coronavirus cases in the US, India, South Korea and New Zealand. "India at a good position in #COVID-19 battle?" asked the Congress leader.
