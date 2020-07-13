Google announces Rs 75,000 crore fund to help accelerate India's digital economy
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Google on Monday announced 10 billion dollar fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said they will invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years. “We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments,” Sundar...
Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy. Delivering the keynote address at the 7th State Bank of India Banking and Economics Conclave, Das said that the Indian economy was showing signs of returning to normalcy as...
PM Modi interacted with NGOs from Varanasi which helped the poor during the times of Covid. PM Modi said that it was a matter of fortune that they were chosen to serve the poor during the pandemic. PM..
