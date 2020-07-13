Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google announces Rs 75,000 crore fund to help accelerate India's digital economy

Mid-Day Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Google on Monday announced 10 billion dollar fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said they will invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years. “We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments,” Sundar...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test'

'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test' 05:34

 Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy. Delivering the keynote address at the 7th State Bank of India Banking and Economics Conclave, Das said that the Indian economy was showing signs of returning to normalcy as...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Will hike import duty on Chinese goods': Nitin Gadkari on boosting MSMEs [Video]

'Will hike import duty on Chinese goods': Nitin Gadkari on boosting MSMEs

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government would definitely impose higher import duty on goods from China. He said that such a move would be required to make Indian local industry more..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:00Published
Union minister wants 'strict population control law', gives China's example [Video]

Union minister wants 'strict population control law', gives China's example

Union minister Giriraj Singh called for a strict law to check India's 'exploding population'. He gave the example of China to state that if the neighbouring country hadn't enacted a law in 1979, its..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published
'Varanasi can emerge as a centre of 'self-reliant India': PM Modi [Video]

'Varanasi can emerge as a centre of 'self-reliant India': PM Modi

PM Modi interacted with NGOs from Varanasi which helped the poor during the times of Covid. PM Modi said that it was a matter of fortune that they were chosen to serve the poor during the pandemic. PM..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:34Published

Tweets about this