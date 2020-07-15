Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress leader wants Priyanka Gandhi's' bungalow alloted to an MP: Hardeep Puri

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Congress leader wants Priyanka Gandhi's' bungalow alloted to an MP: Hardeep PuriUnion Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that a "powerful" Congress leader contacted him to request allotment of the government bungalow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has to vacate to a parliamentarian from the party so that she could stay on. On her part, the Congress general secretary said she has made no...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis 01:22

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over video of cops assaulting Dalit farmer couple in MP [Video]

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over video of cops assaulting Dalit farmer couple in MP

Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over the  video of cops assaulting a dalit farmer couple in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi posted the video on his social media account and wrote, 'our fight is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
'Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work': Sanjay Jha [Video]

'Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work': Sanjay Jha

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has lashed out at the Congress leadership over the crisis in Rajasthan and the general state of affairs in the party. He said that it's time to hold transparent..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:22Published
'Speaking English, being handsome isn't everything': Gehlot's jibe at Pilot [Video]

'Speaking English, being handsome isn't everything': Gehlot's jibe at Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, over the latter's rebellion. Gehlot said that he had been in politics for 40 years, and supported the younger..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Govt bungalow row: What Puri, Priyanka said on Twitter

 Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday engaged in a war of words over Lodhi Estate bungalow with Puri claiming...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Request over phone: Puri on Priyanka bungalow row

 Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that a "powerful" Congress leader had "requested" him to allot the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow to another...
IndiaTimes

'A powerful Congress leader called': Hardeep Puri triggers row after Priyanka Gandhi debunks reports on Lutyens bungalow

 Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi's tweet and Hardeep Puri said a "powerful" congress leader did call him and request that "35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC...
DNA


Tweets about this