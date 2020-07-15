Congress leader wants Priyanka Gandhi's' bungalow alloted to an MP: Hardeep Puri
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that a "powerful" Congress leader contacted him to request allotment of the government bungalow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has to vacate to a parliamentarian from the party so that she could stay on. On her part, the Congress general secretary said she has made no...
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they...