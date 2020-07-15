Global  
 

PM Modi to address digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day today

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) at 11 am today. This day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

The Digital conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

A UN recognised event,...
