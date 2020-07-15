Skill, reskill and upskill: PM Modi's message on World Youth Skills Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Digital Skills Conclave on Wednesday and exhorted the youth to skill, reskill and upskill in order to remain relevant in the rapidly changing business environment and market conditions. Congratulating the youth on World Youth Skills Day and fifth anniversary of 'Skill India' mission, he stated that the world belongs to them due to their ability to acquire new skills all the time.


