Skill, reskill and upskill: PM Modi's message on World Youth Skills Day
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Digital Skills Conclave on Wednesday and exhorted the youth to skill, reskill and upskill in order to remain relevant in the rapidly changing business environment and market conditions. Congratulating the youth on World Youth Skills Day and fifth anniversary of ‘Skill India’ mission, he stated that the world belongs to them due to their ability to acquire new skills all the time.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath launched 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on July 11. The scheme was launched on the occasion of World Population Day. The Chief Minister also started new..