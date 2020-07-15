Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skill, reskill and upskill: PM Modi's message on World Youth Skills Day

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Digital Skills Conclave on Wednesday and exhorted the youth to skill, reskill and upskill in order to remain relevant in the rapidly changing business environment and market conditions. Congratulating the youth on World Youth Skills Day and fifth anniversary of ‘Skill India’ mission, he stated that the world belongs to them due to their ability to acquire new skills all the time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Citizen Verizon' Program Aims to Help Close Youth Digital Skills Gap [Video]

'Citizen Verizon' Program Aims to Help Close Youth Digital Skills Gap

Rose Kirk, chief corporate social responsibility officer at Verizon, talked to Cheddar about the telecom company's plan to help close the global skills gap among young people with a program called..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:59Published
CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day [Video]

CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath launched 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on July 11. The scheme was launched on the occasion of World Population Day. The Chief Minister also started new..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Junior Youth Action Council teaches young kids valuable life skills [Video]

Junior Youth Action Council teaches young kids valuable life skills

One local organization is doing their part to teach valuable life skills to Milwaukee area youth. Our Tony Atkins explains the work of the Junior Youth Action Council.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Skill, reskill and upskill: PM's msg to youth

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Digital Skills Conclave on Wednesday and exhorted the youth to skill, reskill and upskill in order to remain relevant...
IndiaTimes

'Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill & upskill': PM Modi delivers video address on World Youth Skills Day

 The day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.
DNA

PM Modi to address digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day today

  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) at 11 am today. This day marks the fifth anniversary...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this