Defence minister Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping skills of Armed Forces at Stakna, Leh
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Troops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping exercise here in presence of the Defence minister and Army officials. The Defence minister also witnessed scoping weapons. Defence minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).
