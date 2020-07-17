Global  
 

Defence minister Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping skills of Armed Forces at Stakna, Leh

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Troops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping exercise here in presence of the Defence minister and Army officials. The Defence minister also witnessed scoping weapons. Defence minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Ladakh, JandK

Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Ladakh, JandK 01:05

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and JammuandKashmir. He is being accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He will visit Ladakh today and Srinagar tomorrow.

