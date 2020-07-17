Pakistan offers India ‘unhindered’ access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India yet to hear from officials who met Kulbhushan Jadhav for 2nd consular access: MEA



Pakistan has provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on July 16. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav today at 3 pm in afternoon. However, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. "We are yet to hear from our officials (who met Kulbhushan Jadhav today in Pakistan), once they submit the report we will be able to comment," said spokesperson of MEA, Anurag Srivastava.

