Pakistan offers India ‘unhindered’ access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
After the second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for India on Thursday turned out to be a non-starter, Pakistan offered another round of access to India claiming the meeting will happen this time without the presence of any Pakistan official. This third consular access offer was announced by Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a television interview.
