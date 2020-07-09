Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Kulbhushan Jadhav says no to review petition, will continue with mercy plea,' claim Pakistan

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Pakistan has claimed that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition and wants to go ahead with his pending mercy plea.

"He (Kulbhushan Jadhav) preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition...Pakistan has offered second consular access to him," said Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan...
0
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition against death sentence: Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition against death sentence: Pakistan 01:11

 According to Pakistan's Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition against the death sentence imposed on him."On 17 June 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his...

