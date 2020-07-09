'Kulbhushan Jadhav says no to review petition, will continue with mercy plea,' claim Pakistan

According to Pakistan's Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition against the death sentence imposed on him."On 17 June 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his...
Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..