Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav refuses to file review petition, wants to go ahead with mercy plea
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
"On June 17, 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction, Pakistan additional attorney general said. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian national in Pakistani custody
Pakistan Country in South Asia
Pak must introspect why it's universally acknowledged as 'epicentre' of terrorism: India at UNHitting out at Pakistan for peddling “false narratives” against it, India has asked Islamabad that it must introspect about why it is universally..
IndiaTimes
Woman killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J and K's Poonch
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
J&K: At least one civilian killed as Pak violates ceasefire in PoonchPakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along the Line of Control (LoC).
DNA
