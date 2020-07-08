Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav refuses to file review petition, wants to go ahead with mercy plea

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
"On June 17, 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction, Pakistan additional attorney general said. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kulbhushan Jadhav Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian national in Pakistani custody


Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pak must introspect why it's universally acknowledged as 'epicentre' of terrorism: India at UN

 Hitting out at Pakistan for peddling “false narratives” against it, India has asked Islamabad that it must introspect about why it is universally..
IndiaTimes
Woman killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J and K's Poonch [Video]

Woman killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J and K's Poonch

A woman was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Lanjote village in Poonch on July 7 after heavy selling by Pakistan. Another person has also been seriously injured in the incident. The injured person has been shifted in Government Medical College, Rajouri and is undergoing treatment. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

J&K: At least one civilian killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

 Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along the Line of Control (LoC).
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this