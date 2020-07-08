Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav refuses to file review petition, wants to go ahead with mercy plea Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

"On June 17, 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction, Pakistan additional attorney general said. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. 👓 View full article

