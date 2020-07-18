Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 positive man flies from Delhi to Kolkata with test report in pocket

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
A 34-year-old man flew from New Delhi to Kolkata via Guwahati with a COVID-19 positive report in his pocket. On July 14, the man, a resident of Kolkata, took a flight from the national capital. As West Bengal government has suspended flights from Delhi to Kolkata over the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the national...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark 01:50

 The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported 96,8876 positive cases. Fortunately, the country is observing good recovery rate, more to this, the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cuttack's 'Gold Man' gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident [Video]

Cuttack's 'Gold Man' gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident

A man in Odisha's Cuttack splurged a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh on a face mask made of gold. Alok Mohanty, a businessman, said that he likes wearing gold and thus, is called Gold Man by people in the city...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published
Angry man attacks gas station with jars of snakes after he was refused petrol [Video]

Angry man attacks gas station with jars of snakes after he was refused petrol

A man released five snakes, including two deadly cobras, inside in a gas station in western India after the owner refused to serve him. The man, who is yet to be unidentified, and his friend had..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:36Published
COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery

A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:46Published

Tweets about this