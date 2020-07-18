COVID-19 positive man flies from Delhi to Kolkata with test report in pocket
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () A 34-year-old man flew from New Delhi to Kolkata via Guwahati with a COVID-19 positive report in his pocket. On July 14, the man, a resident of Kolkata, took a flight from the national capital. As West Bengal government has suspended flights from Delhi to Kolkata over the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the national...
The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported 96,8876 positive cases. Fortunately, the country is observing good recovery rate, more to this, the...
