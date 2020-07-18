First heavy monsoon rainfall likely in Delhi, parts of north India; flood situation may worsen in NE

Global  
 

From Sunday, Delhi and its adjoining states Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience continuous rainfall typical of the rainy season as the monsoon trough is likely to shift to its normal position, weather forecasting agencies said.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: Water enters Hyderabad hospital following heavy rainfall

Watch: Water enters Hyderabad hospital following heavy rainfall 01:16

 Water entered the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on July 15 after heavy downpour. Heavy Rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' in the city on July 15.

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Maternal deaths rise in Chandigarh, Punjab, Bengal

 India’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR), a key health system indicator, dropped to 113 in the 2016-18 period from 122 in 2015-17, according to the latest data..
IndiaTimes
Private schools' 'harassment' turns Ludhiana parents towards govt schools [Video]

Private schools' 'harassment' turns Ludhiana parents towards govt schools

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the Ludhiana city of Punjab state, the enrollment number of students increased by 18% in government schools this year. Few parents in the city alleged that private schools are forcing them to pay tuition fee amid COVID-19. They said, "Despite government's relaxation, private schools are harassing us to pay fee. Classes are also not being conducted properly. We are admitting our children in government schools."They also said that now government schools are also providing smart and better educational facility to children.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:13Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Water-logging in parts of Delhi after downpour [Video]

Water-logging in parts of Delhi after downpour

After heavy rain in the national capital, several parts have witnessed water-logging on July 19. A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Vehicular movement was affected as streets were filled with rain water.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India [Video]

COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India

On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 19 stated that he is 100% agreed with IMA. He said, "Community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India." The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital is over 1.2 lakhs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Around 84% of Delhi Police personnel recovered from COVID-19: Commissioner SN Srivastava [Video]

Around 84% of Delhi Police personnel recovered from COVID-19: Commissioner SN Srivastava

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, around 84% of Delhi Police personnel have been recovered from the virus, informed Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on July 19. "We have tied up with AIIMS so that we can provide plasma to needy and problem of shortage doesn't arise. This will encourage others also to donate their plasma," he added. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,21,582 so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

New Haryana BJP chief, OP Dhankar interacts with party workers in Jhajjar [Video]

New Haryana BJP chief, OP Dhankar interacts with party workers in Jhajjar

After being appointed as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president in Haryana, the former state minister Om Prakash Dhankar interacted with party workers in Jhajjar. Dhankar said, "We will face every political challenge that comes ahead of the party". Dhankar replaced Subhash Barala.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana:IMD

 "Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Bihar, South Coastal..
IndiaTimes

Nebraska Nebraska State in the United States

No Mask For You! Governor Threatens To Withhold $100m In Aid Over Mask Flap [Video]

No Mask For You! Governor Threatens To Withhold $100m In Aid Over Mask Flap

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is playing hardball to stop city and county governments from making wearing masks in public mandatory. According to Business Insider, Gov. Ricketts threatened to withhold $100 million in federal relief funds if they did so. Wearing a mask is a measure widely encouraged by public health officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Local officials say they have little choice but to comply with the governor's order.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Protesters demand shutdown of virus-hit meat plant [Video]

Protesters demand shutdown of virus-hit meat plant

Protesters gathered to demand the shutdown of the Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon, California on Thursday, where a coronavirus outbreak has infected over 150 people and counting. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Watch: Police rescue locals from raging flood in HP's Batseri village [Video]

Watch: Police rescue locals from raging flood in HP's Batseri village

Locals were rescued from a flash flood near Batseri village in Himachal Pradesh's Sangla town. The rescue operation was carried out by police and local people. According to the state meterological..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:00Published
'Total failure of AAP', Congress accuses Delhi govt over Anna Nagar building collapse [Video]

'Total failure of AAP', Congress accuses Delhi govt over Anna Nagar building collapse

Congress blamed Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) government over Anna Nagar incident where an entire house building collapsed following the rainfall. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Anil Chaudhary said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Watch: Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi, politics escalates [Video]

Watch: Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi, politics escalates

A dead body was found under the waterlogged Minto Bridge in the capital after heavy rainfall on Sunday. The body was seen and retrieved by a trackman who was working at the New Delhi yard. Police said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:44Published

O P Dhankar appointed president of BJP's Haryana unit

 New Delhi, Jul 19 () O P Dhankar, who was a cabinet minister in the BJP government in Haryana, was on Sunday appointed the president of the party's state unit.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduIndian Express

Haryana Sikhs constitute ‘Haryana Dhaddi Sabha’ in name of Bhai Abdullah and Bhai Nath Mal

 Taking a step forward towards an organisation for the revival of art and supporting the dhaddi jathas (bard groups), the Haryana Sikhs have constituted...
IndiaTimes

Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents' hotel in Gurgaon

 A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed...
IndiaTimes


