First heavy monsoon rainfall likely in Delhi, parts of north India; flood situation may worsen in NE
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () From Sunday, Delhi and its adjoining states Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience continuous rainfall typical of the rainy season as the monsoon trough is likely to shift to its normal position, weather forecasting agencies said.
Water entered the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on July 15 after heavy downpour. Heavy Rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' in the city on July 15.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the Ludhiana city of Punjab state, the enrollment number of students increased by 18% in government schools this year. Few parents in the city alleged that private schools are forcing them to pay tuition fee amid COVID-19. They said, "Despite government's relaxation, private schools are harassing us to pay fee. Classes are also not being conducted properly. We are admitting our children in government schools."They also said that now government schools are also providing smart and better educational facility to children.
After heavy rain in the national capital, several parts have witnessed water-logging on July 19. A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Vehicular movement was affected as streets were filled with rain water.
On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 19 stated that he is 100% agreed with IMA. He said, "Community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India." The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital is over 1.2 lakhs.
In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, around 84% of Delhi Police personnel have been recovered from the virus, informed Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on July 19. "We have tied up with AIIMS so that we can provide plasma to needy and problem of shortage doesn't arise. This will encourage others also to donate their plasma," he added. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,21,582 so far.
After being appointed as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president in Haryana, the former state minister Om Prakash Dhankar interacted with party workers in Jhajjar. Dhankar said, "We will face every political challenge that comes ahead of the party". Dhankar replaced Subhash Barala.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is playing hardball to stop city and county governments from making wearing masks in public mandatory. According to Business Insider, Gov. Ricketts threatened to withhold $100 million in federal relief funds if they did so. Wearing a mask is a measure widely encouraged by public health officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Local officials say they have little choice but to comply with the governor's order.
Protesters gathered to demand the shutdown of the Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon, California on Thursday, where a coronavirus outbreak has infected over 150 people and counting. Ryan Brooks reports.
A dead body was found under the waterlogged Minto Bridge in the capital after heavy rainfall on Sunday. The body was seen and retrieved by a trackman who was working at the New Delhi yard. Police said..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44Published
New Delhi, Jul 19 () O P Dhankar, who was a cabinet minister in the BJP government in Haryana, was on Sunday appointed the president of the party's state unit. IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •Indian Express