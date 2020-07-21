Global  
 

Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camp's plea on Friday, requests speaker to defer action

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020
The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday requested the legislative assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress legislators on that day, the speaker's counsel said.Arguments were heard and completed on Tuesday. All the parties have been asked to file their written arguments by Friday.
 India recorded 40,425 new coronavirus cases and 681 deaths in the last 24 hours, in the biggest single-day jump, government data this morning showed. The fresh cases put the total tally in India at 11,18,043. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been asked to appear for questioning in an...

