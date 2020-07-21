Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camp's plea on Friday, requests speaker to defer action

Hearing on petition filed by Pilot, Congress MLAs to be held at 10:30 am on July 21



Hearing on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker before Jaipur Bench of Rajasthan High Court, to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rajasthan Speaker, told the court that Speaker's order can be challenged only on limited ground but those grounds aren't there in petition. While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 20, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "The court will continue and to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow (July 21)." "There is no possibility of the date to be extended further in this matter," he added.

