Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camp's plea on Friday, requests speaker to defer action
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday requested the legislative assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress legislators on that day, the speaker's counsel said.Arguments were heard and completed on Tuesday. All the parties have been asked to file their written arguments by Friday.
