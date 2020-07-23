Global  
 

Rajasthan HC can pass orders on Cong MLAs' plea against disqualification notice: SC

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The bench, which was hearing an SLP filed by the State Assembly Speaker CP Joshi against the interim order of the Rajasthan High Court in the matter, said the High Court order will be subject to the final outcome of the plea before the top court.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rajasthan crisis reaches SC; ED raids Gehlot's brother: Latest updates

Rajasthan crisis reaches SC; ED raids Gehlot's brother: Latest updates 03:40

 The Rajasthan crisis has now reached the doors of the Supreme Court. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi approached the apex court against Rajasthan High Court order prohibiting any action on the disqualification notice against Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. The former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has...

Rajasthan High Court Rajasthan High Court High Court for Indian state of Rajasthan at Jodhpur

Rajasthan Speaker to move SC over disqualification issue of rebel Congress MLAs [Video]

Rajasthan Speaker to move SC over disqualification issue of rebel Congress MLAs

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on the Rajasthan High court order said that he will file Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court as the state is "heading towards a constitutional crisis". He said, "As Speaker I got an application and to seek information on it, I issued show-cause notice. If show cause notice will not be issued by authority, then what is the work of authority?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Another breather for Sachin Pilot camp, Rajasthan HC verdict on July 24

 Rajasthan High Court will pronounce on July 24 order on a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.
DNA
Rajasthan HC to give verdict on Sachin Pilot's plea on July 24: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer [Video]

Rajasthan HC to give verdict on Sachin Pilot's plea on July 24: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer

Disqualification notice by Assembly Speaker was issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs on the same day of complaint. Lawyer Mukul Rohtagi, who is representing Sachin Pilot, at Rajasthan High Court said, "Less time given for reply than as stated in rules. No reasons recorded for issuing notice." While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 21, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Hearing has concluded. Rajasthan High Court has fixed July 24 as date for passing order. Hearing before Speaker has also been deferred by the court."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

C. P. Joshi C. P. Joshi Indian politician

Voice of dissent in a democracy cannot be shut down: Supreme Court to Rajasthan Speaker

 “Voice of dissent in a democracy cannot be shut down”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it questioned Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on the reasons..
IndiaTimes

Courts cannot intervene in disqualification proceedings, Raj Speaker tells SC

 Rajasthan assembly speaker C P Joshi on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the state high court has no jurisdiction to restrain him from conducting..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan speaker moves SC against HC order to defer disqualification proceedings till Friday

 Rajasthan assembly speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court order restraining him till July 24 from conducting..
IndiaTimes

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Courts cannot intervene in disqualification proceedings, Rajasthan speaker tells SC

 Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Joshi, said courts could only intervene when the Speaker takes a decision to suspend or disqualify a member of the..
IndiaTimes
