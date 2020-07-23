|
Rajasthan HC can pass orders on Cong MLAs' plea against disqualification notice: SC
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The bench, which was hearing an SLP filed by the State Assembly Speaker CP Joshi against the interim order of the Rajasthan High Court in the matter, said the High Court order will be subject to the final outcome of the plea before the top court.
