Congress, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly session
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan Congress legislators and MLAs supporting the party have reached the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur to collectively request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a session of the Assembly.
