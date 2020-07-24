Congress, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly session

Containing coronavirus spread is our top priority: CM Gehlot



Reviewing the current status of coronavirus infection in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that containing the spread of the virus, remains the priority of the government.During the video conference, Gehlot urged the doctors, collectors and other officials involved in the campaign against COVID-19 to remain vigilant. He assured them that the government is equipped and ready for challenges from all fronts.He also said that Rajasthan was among the frontrunners on several parameters in the country's fight against ."Any laxity while dealing with the situation will not be tolerated," CM Gehlot warned officials. Chief Minister also suggested his team to ramp up the public awareness drive. He said that his team's efforts had yielded positive results last month.In view of the breakthroughs achieved through plasma therapy at SMS hospital in Jaipur, Chief Minister also said that all districts will now be equipped with the plasma treatment facility in coming days.

