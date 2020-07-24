Global  
 

Congress, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly session

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan Congress legislators and MLAs supporting the party have reached the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur to collectively request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a session of the Assembly.
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has kept his government stay afloat amid the political crisis, thanked the Congress MLAs, and told them that their respect has been increased manifold in the country, and that they have fought extraordinarily. "Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be...

