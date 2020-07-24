Hope Governor won't act under any pressure, will convene Assembly soon: Ashok Gehlot

Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot



The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Governor is not giving directions to call the session. "We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including coronavirus and the political situation, we believe that because of certain pressures, the Governor is not giving directions to call the session," said Ashok Gehlot. "We have majority, then what is the trouble," CM added. CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLAs supporting him leave from Fairmont Hotel to meet State Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970