|
Hope Governor won't act under any pressure, will convene Assembly soon: Ashok Gehlot
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Hours after meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure" and that an assembly session shall be called soon. Calling the Governor 'constitutional head', he said that the decision of calling an assembly session could not have been stopped without some pressure from the top.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells his MLAsRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a ‘dharna' at the Raj Bhawan here to behave in the Gandhian way as no confrontation..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan: Congress MLAs sit on 'dharna' at Raj Bhavan, demand assembly sessionRajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a "dharna" at the Raj Bhawan here, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the..
IndiaTimes
Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12Published
Kalraj Mishra Indian politician
Ready to test 200 MLAs for COVID-19: Rajasthan Health Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31Published
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Congress to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on SaturdayThe Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJP's "conspiracy to murder democracy", the party said.
IndiaTimes
Centre should deploy CRPF in Rajasthan, demands BJP as Congress MLAs stage ‘dharna' at Raj BhavanThe Rajasthan BJP Friday demanded the Centre deploy the CRPF to maintain law and order in the state, reacting sharply to Congress MLAs staging a 'dharna' at Raj..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this