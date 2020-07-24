Global  
 

Hope Governor won't act under any pressure, will convene Assembly soon: Ashok Gehlot

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Hours after meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure" and that an assembly session shall be called soon. Calling the Governor 'constitutional head', he said that the decision of calling an assembly session could not have been stopped without some pressure from the top.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs

You fought extraordinarily: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan Congress MLAs 01:12

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has kept his government stay afloat amid the political crisis, thanked the Congress MLAs, and told them that their respect has been increased manifold in the country, and that they have fought extraordinarily. "Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be...

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells his MLAs

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a ‘dharna' at the Raj Bhawan here to behave in the Gandhian way as no confrontation..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs sit on 'dharna' at Raj Bhavan, demand assembly session

 Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a "dharna" at the Raj Bhawan here, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the..
IndiaTimes
Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot [Video]

Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Governor is not giving directions to call the session. "We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including coronavirus and the political situation, we believe that because of certain pressures, the Governor is not giving directions to call the session," said Ashok Gehlot. "We have majority, then what is the trouble," CM added. CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLAs supporting him leave from Fairmont Hotel to meet State Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

Kalraj Mishra Kalraj Mishra Indian politician

Ready to test 200 MLAs for COVID-19: Rajasthan Health Minister [Video]

Ready to test 200 MLAs for COVID-19: Rajasthan Health Minister

While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 24, the Health Minister of Rajasthan, Raghu Sharma spoke on statement of Governor Kalraj Mishra. He said, "If media reports are true about Governor Kalraj Mishra saying that state assembly session can't be conducted due to COVID-19, then we are ready to conduct COVID-19 tests of 200 MLAs." Rajasthan has over 8800 active cases of coronavirus as of July 24.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Congress to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on Saturday

 The Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJP's "conspiracy to murder democracy", the party said.
IndiaTimes

Centre should deploy CRPF in Rajasthan, demands BJP as Congress MLAs stage ‘dharna' at Raj Bhavan

 The Rajasthan BJP Friday demanded the Centre deploy the CRPF to maintain law and order in the state, reacting sharply to Congress MLAs staging a 'dharna' at Raj..
IndiaTimes

'Allow assembly session or..': CM Ashok Gehlot threatens Rajasthan Governor [Video]

'Allow assembly session or..': CM Ashok Gehlot threatens Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threatened the Governor Kalraj Mishra saying he will not be responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhawan. This as the CM asked the Governor to convene the state..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:58Published
Rajasthan crisis reaches SC; ED raids Gehlot's brother: Latest updates [Video]

Rajasthan crisis reaches SC; ED raids Gehlot's brother: Latest updates

The Rajasthan crisis has now reached the doors of the Supreme Court. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi approached the apex court against Rajasthan High Court order prohibiting any action on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published
Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Rajasthan High Court makes Centre party in plea by Sachin Pilot, MLAs

 The development had come even as Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •HinduDNAIndiaTimes

BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs’ merger with Congress in Rajasthan

 A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move which helped the r
Hindu

BJP holding our colleagues as hostages in Haryana: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

 Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to "pressures from the top".
DNA


