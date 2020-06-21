|
Recite Hanuman Chalisa to get rid of Covid: Pragya Thakur
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hanuman Chalisa Hindu devotional hymn by Tulsidas dedicated to lord Hanuman
Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till Aug 5 to end coronavirus pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur"When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This..
DNA
Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19: Delhi's recovery rate is 88% today, informs CM Kejriwal
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32Published
Covid-19 recovered cases cross nine-lakh mark in India, fatality rate dips to 2.28 pcThe case fatality rate (CFR) for Covid-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine..
IndiaTimes
India's COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate drops to 2.28%, amongst lowest in the worldThe Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that with effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management..
DNA
Diabetes highlights two Americas. One where COVID is easily beaten, the other where it's often devastating.Americans with diabetes and related health conditions are 12 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those without such conditions, experts say.
USATODAY.com
A Possible Weapon Against the Pandemic: Printing Human TissueBioprinting could be used for testing potential treatments for Covid-19, cancer and other diseases.
NYTimes.com
Pragya Singh Thakur Indian Member of Parliament, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombings
Watch: Ministers perform yoga on International Yoga Day
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this