Recite Hanuman Chalisa to get rid of Covid: Pragya Thakur

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Hanuman Chalisa' will definitely eradicate coronavirus, it's our belief: Pragya Thakur

'Hanuman Chalisa' will definitely eradicate coronavirus, it's our belief: Pragya Thakur 02:41

 Recently, BJP MP Pragya Thakur suggested people to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 5 times a day to 'eradicate' coronavirus. She stood by her comments and said it is a belief and reciting 'Chalisa' would give peace. "While government is trying to get rid of coronavirus through imposing lockdown, one of our...

Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till Aug 5 to end coronavirus pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

 "When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This..
