Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 5 times a day to end coronavirus: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Bharatiya Janata Party MP *Pragya Singh* Thakur on Saturday appealed people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5, which she believes will rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

'Bhoomi pujan' or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of *Ram temple* at Ayodhya is to take place on August...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate coronavirus': BJP MP Pragya Thakur

'Recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate coronavirus': BJP MP Pragya Thakur 02:14

 BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19. The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter. She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video. She said, “There is a lockdown in Bhopal from 25th July to the 4th of August. This is an effort on the government's part...

Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till Aug 5 to end coronavirus pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

 "When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This...
DNA


