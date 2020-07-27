Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 5 times a day to end coronavirus: BJP MP Pragya Thakur
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Bharatiya Janata Party MP *Pragya Singh* Thakur on Saturday appealed people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5, which she believes will rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.
'Bhoomi pujan' or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of *Ram temple* at Ayodhya is to take place on August...
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19. The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter. She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video. She said, “There is a lockdown in Bhopal from 25th July to the 4th of August. This is an effort on the government's part...
