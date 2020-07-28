Global  
 

47 more Chinese apps banned: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, predict PUBG ban

Tuesday, 28 July 2020
After banning 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, the Union government on Monday banned *47 more Chinese apps* in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) called a ban on the fresh lot of 47 apps that were functioning in the disguise of banned ones like TikTok, WeChat among others.



Ministry of...
News video: Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps

Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps 09:02

 Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile, the government on Monday further imposed a ban on 47 more Chinese apps there were operating as...

