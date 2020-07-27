Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India has banned 47 more Chinese apps including a TikTok clone and is eyeing hundreds more

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
India has banned 47 more Chinese apps including a TikTok clone and is eyeing hundreds more· On June 29 India banned 59 Chinese apps including video app TikTok, which is wildly popular in India.
· On Monday, the Indian government banned a further 47 apps which were clones that allowed people access to the previously banned apps.
· It also published a list of 275 more apps it's considering banning.
· Visit...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News

India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News 02:31

 Govt has banned 47 additional Chinese apps in India after obstructing 59 apps last month; Rajasthan governor asks CM Ashok Gehlot whether he wanta a trust vote or not; Rafale jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala; Delhi govt starts job portal amid unemployment woes; Omar...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. While 708 COVID-19 patients have..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:12Published
'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father [Video]

'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father

As the nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India's victory in Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra's father GL Batra commented over current events happening in eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:22Published
Major dip in demand of Chinese 'rakhis' at Chandigarh markets [Video]

Major dip in demand of Chinese 'rakhis' at Chandigarh markets

Shopkeepers witnessed a major fall in the demand and sale of Chinese products in the market ahead of 'Rakshabandhan' due to the standoff between India and China at the LAC. Customers are leaning..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

India is reportedly looking to ban 275 more Chinese apps — including PUBG

 Last month, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser after tension between both nations at the border. The country’s government is...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

AEstrag

GEstrada RT @snehanshus: India bans 47 Chinese apps; over 250 more under scanner for user privacy violation. Sources told that the 47 banned Chinese… 2 seconds ago

YugeshCherukula

CHERAKULA YUGESH BABU RT @EconomicTimes: India bans 47 more Chinese apps, clones of 59 banned apps; another 275 on radar including PubG https://t.co/icd54RQNas h… 4 seconds ago

SanskariVibes

❤️sanskari_vibes❤️ 47 more Chinese app banned by government and also considering a ban on PUBG in India. Pubg Gamer to government:- https://t.co/bM9aChHXAq 15 seconds ago

AnkitaBharadw17

Ankita Bharadwaj #59appban Today news update. After banning 59 Chinese apps, India banned more 47 Chinese apps today that were cl… https://t.co/E8PI35SuyM 16 seconds ago

NehaSin82642294

Neha Singh RT @iArmySupporter: Another digital Surgical strike on china by India. India bans 47 more Chinese apps, clones of 59 banned apps; another… 37 seconds ago

akshaychandorka

Akshay Chandorkar RT @FrontalAssault1: Breaking: 47 more chinese apps banned by Govt Of India. 38 seconds ago

Hmka_join_krlo

Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 RT @Vishalrajput103: *After Banned 59 Apps * Now India banned 47 more Chinese Apps China: #Chineseappbanned https://t.co/d5UJSgYjXx 41 seconds ago

sajattar2002

Sajid Attar RT @thecyberstack: Government Bans 47 More Chinese Apps in India After TikTok and 58 Others Banned in June. These 47 apps are said to be c… 1 minute ago