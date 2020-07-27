India has banned 47 more Chinese apps including a TikTok clone and is eyeing hundreds more
Monday, 27 July 2020 () · On June 29 India banned 59 Chinese apps including video app TikTok, which is wildly popular in India.
· On Monday, the Indian government banned a further 47 apps which were clones that allowed people access to the previously banned apps.
· It also published a list of 275 more apps it's considering banning.
