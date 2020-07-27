India is reportedly looking to ban 275 more Chinese apps — including PUBG
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Last month, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser after tension between both nations at the border. The country’s government is now inspecting to ban 275 more China-originated apps including popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) and ByteDance‘s music app Resso. According to a report from the Economic Times, government officials have created a list of 275 apps that might be violating security measures and user privacy. Apart from PUBG and Resso, the list includes ecommerce app AliExpress from Alibaba and photo-sharing app ULike. India moved to ban 59 Chinese apps after more than 20 of…
