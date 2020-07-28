Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal to continue in August: Here is list of dates

Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha'



An artist made eco-friendly goats ahead of 'Eid al-Adha' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to save the environment. The president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari requested artist to create eco-friendly goats amid COVID-19 pandemic. He urged religious leaders of Muslim community to sacrifice eco-friendly goats in order to save the nature and infection due to COVID-19 outbreak. While speaking to ANI, the president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari said, "It is responsibility of all Hindus and Muslims to save the environment. If we can celebrate dry Holi or can play it with the help of flower petals or on the occasion of Diwali, we don't burst crackers to save environment." "I request all religious leaders (dharma gurus) of Muslim community that if you want to save the nature or infection due to coronavirus pandemic, then you should give sacrifice of eco-friendly goats," he added.

