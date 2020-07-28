|
Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal to continue in August: Here is list of dates
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
West Bengal complete lockdown calendar for August: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will continue in August, with restrictions on all Saturday and Sunday except on Eid-ul-Adha.
