Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal to continue in August: Here is list of dates

DNA Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
West Bengal complete lockdown calendar for August: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will continue in August, with restrictions on all Saturday and Sunday except on Eid-ul-Adha.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29

Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29 01:16

 Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and July 29 amid COVID19 induced lockdown. Total number of 18,846 active cases has been reported in the state so far. 1,255 people lost their life due to the deadly virus. 51, 757 total confirmed has been reported in the state...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Covid community spread in West Bengal started early April, biweekly lockdown of no help: Virologist

 The Bengal government has largely failed to address the Covid-19 crisis, and its recent decision to impose complete lockdown twice a week till August will be of..
IndiaTimes

Lockdown in containment zones extended in Bengal till August 31, biweekly curbs to continue

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that the lockdown in the containment zones of the state will continue till August 31 as also the..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal: Mamata announces extension of lockdown in containment zones till August 31

 This week, however, will not see complete lockdown on Saturday, August 1 due to Eid-al-Adha festival. There will be lockdown in containment zones on August 1 and..
DNA

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee thanks PM Modi for cooperation in tackling Covid crisis

 Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cooperation in tackling the Covid-19 crisis in West Bengal, but alleged..
IndiaTimes

Centre should clear West Bengal's dues to help state effectively tackle Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the Centre to clear all financial dues of the state to help it fight the Covid-19 pandemic..
IndiaTimes

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Sacrificial cattle sales fall, worshippers go online [Video]

Sacrificial cattle sales fall, worshippers go online

Business isn't as robust as usual for cattle traders in Pakistan as people who usually buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha are going online, rather than to the dusty markets. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha' [Video]

Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha'

An artist made eco-friendly goats ahead of 'Eid al-Adha' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to save the environment. The president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari requested artist to create eco-friendly goats amid COVID-19 pandemic. He urged religious leaders of Muslim community to sacrifice eco-friendly goats in order to save the nature and infection due to COVID-19 outbreak. While speaking to ANI, the president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari said, "It is responsibility of all Hindus and Muslims to save the environment. If we can celebrate dry Holi or can play it with the help of flower petals or on the occasion of Diwali, we don't burst crackers to save environment." "I request all religious leaders (dharma gurus) of Muslim community that if you want to save the nature or infection due to coronavirus pandemic, then you should give sacrifice of eco-friendly goats," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate coronavirus': BJP MP Pragya Thakur [Video]

'Recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate coronavirus': BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19. The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter. She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video. She said, “There is a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published
Watch: Elephants stray into residential colony in West Bengal's Siliguri [Video]

Watch: Elephants stray into residential colony in West Bengal's Siliguri

Three elephants strayed into a residential colony in West Bengal's Siliguri. A tuskers entered ward nos. 37 and 38 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation. The elephants came out from nearby Baikunthapur..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published
Streets wear deserted look amid lockdown, sanitisation underway in parts of West Bengal [Video]

Streets wear deserted look amid lockdown, sanitisation underway in parts of West Bengal

Streets wore a deserted look in Kolkata and the state observes complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Police officials were seen checking Ids of commuters in central Kolkata...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week; community spread recorded in few areas

 Stating that community transmission of Covid-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete...
IndiaTimes

Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal to continue in August: Here is list of dates

 West Bengal complete lockdown calendar for August: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express

Lockdown in containment zones extended in Bengal till August 31, biweekly curbs to continue

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that the lockdown in the containment zones of the state will continue till August 31 as also the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

Tweets about this

thehawk

The Hawk Centre should clear West Bengal's dues to help state tackle Covid-19 effectively: Mamata #WestBengal #Covid-19… https://t.co/3W9bZX3k2f 11 hours ago

OnlyStockTips

OnlyStockTips Centre should clear West Bengal#39;s dues to help state tackle COVID-19 effectively: Mamata… https://t.co/cWf7Eun6XW 13 hours ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol #WestBengal CM #MamataBanerjee requested #PM Modi to facilitate the clearance of the state's financial dues. Here's… https://t.co/TZav0W1iDT 14 hours ago

livelitup

ameeir ✪ RT @TOIIndiaNews: Centre should clear West Bengal's dues to help state effectively tackle Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/0zPKjtxge0 22 hours ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Centre should clear West Bengal's dues to help state effectively tackle Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/0zPKjtxge0 1 day ago

republic

Republic Centre should clear West Bengal's dues to effectively tackle COVID-19: CM Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/Naw4b2bEwY 1 day ago

Oneindia

Oneindia News Centre should clear West Bengal's dues to effectively tackle COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/TRIxcoVywn #MamataBanerjee 1 day ago

NewsWestBengal

West Bengal News Centre should clear West Bengal''s dues to effectively tackle COVID-19: Mamata - Outlook India https://t.co/GNsTzn7fgX #WestBengal 1 day ago