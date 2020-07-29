Global  
 

PM Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in Ambala with a tweet in Sanskrit. He also shared a brief video of a Rafale fighter aircraft landing at the Ambala Air Force station.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rafale

Rafale 03:38

 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

💡 One News Page Knowledge:

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Glut of gold, silver bricks stumps Ram temple trust

 Ever since SC paved the way for construction of Ram Temple, devotees have been sending gold and silver including ornaments, bricks and bars for use in the..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Supreme Court buidling in Mauritius on July 30

 Modi will jointly inaugurate with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30. The building has..
DNA

Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrations

 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault

Rajnath Singh on arrival of Rafale jets: 'Those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should be worried'

 As the five Rafale jets landed at Ambala air base on Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said "those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should..
IndiaTimes

Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah

 Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on..
IndiaTimes

India receives first batch of five Rafale jets from France

 The first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday has landed at the Ambala airbase today giving the country's air power a strategic edge..
IndiaTimes

Sanskrit Sanskrit Indo-Aryan language of the ancient Indian subcontinent

Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language [Video]

Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language

A Village in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is on its way to promote Sanskrit language. The Karamana people are moving towards one of the oldest languages again. To promote Sanskrit language, a tea seller is giving discount of Rs 1 on every tea ordered in Sanskrit. The menu of the tea stall is also in Sanskrit. The village also has boards on its every street with Sanskrit quotes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Ambala Ambala City in Haryana, India

Watch: Five Rafale fighter jets land at Ambala airbase, given ceremonial water salute

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that the five Rafale fighter jets from France safely landed at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala. The jets were given a..
DNA

Rafales land in Ambala: How 'game-changer' jets will boost India's air power

 With a combat range of 780-km to 1,650-km depending on mission, the jets come armed with a deadly weapons package, advanced avionics, radars and electronic..
IndiaTimes

Rafale: First batch of 5 Fighter Jets land at Ambala airbase after covering nearly 7,000 Km|OneIndia [Video]

Rafale: First batch of 5 Fighter Jets land at Ambala airbase after covering nearly 7,000 Km|OneIndia

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets has landed at the Ambala airbase after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. The fleet, comprising three single seater..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published
Watch: First batch of Rafale fighter jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force [Video]

Watch: First batch of Rafale fighter jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force

The first batch of Rafale jets took off from France to join the Indian Air Force on July 27. The jet will join Indian Air Force fleet at Ambala in Haryana on July 29. The aircraft will be refuelled by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday [Video]

Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday

Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published

Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base

 The first batch of five Rafale jets are scheduled to land at the Ambala air base here on Wednesday afternoon with police tightening the security around the air...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressDNA

PM Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation

 There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in...
IndiaTimes

Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of new era in our military history: Rajnath Singh

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the touch down of Rafale jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history. "These...
IndiaTimes


