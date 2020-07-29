|
PM Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in Ambala with a tweet in Sanskrit. He also shared a brief video of a Rafale fighter aircraft landing at the Ambala Air Force station.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Glut of gold, silver bricks stumps Ram temple trustEver since SC paved the way for construction of Ram Temple, devotees have been sending gold and silver including ornaments, bricks and bars for use in the..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Supreme Court buidling in Mauritius on July 30Modi will jointly inaugurate with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30. The building has..
DNA
PM Narendra Modi, PM Pravind Jugnauth to jointly inaugurate Mauritius Supreme Court building on July 30
IndiaTimes
Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrationsAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault
Rajnath Singh on arrival of Rafale jets: 'Those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should be worried'As the five Rafale jets landed at Ambala air base on Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said "those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should..
IndiaTimes
Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit ShahDescribing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on..
IndiaTimes
India receives first batch of five Rafale jets from FranceThe first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday has landed at the Ambala airbase today giving the country's air power a strategic edge..
IndiaTimes
Sanskrit Indo-Aryan language of the ancient Indian subcontinent
Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Ambala City in Haryana, India
Watch: Five Rafale fighter jets land at Ambala airbase, given ceremonial water saluteDefence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that the five Rafale fighter jets from France safely landed at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala. The jets were given a..
DNA
Watch: Rafale touchdown at Ambala airbase
IndiaTimes
Rafales land in Ambala: How 'game-changer' jets will boost India's air powerWith a combat range of 780-km to 1,650-km depending on mission, the jets come armed with a deadly weapons package, advanced avionics, radars and electronic..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this