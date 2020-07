You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon grand finale: All you need to know



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the grand finale of the Smart India hackathon 2020. The PM will interact with the participating students via video conference at 7 pm on 1st of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 18 hours ago Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers



Nation celebrated Vijay Diwas on Sunday. The Indian Army commemorated 21 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999 as it joined the nation in remembering the heroes of Operation.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. He hailed the efforts of people of Jammu and Kashmir on fighting against COVID-19. He said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this