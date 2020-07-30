|
India-Mauritius partnership is destined to soar higher: Narendra Modi
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the partnership between India and Mauritius is destined to soar higher in future. He was inaugurating the Supreme Court building of Mauritius with his counterpart Pravind K. Jugnauth via video confefrence.
The virtual inauguration took place in presence of senior members of...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this