Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K Congress leader Saifuddin Soz says he will sue govt for his 'unlawful house arrest'

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz on Thursday said he would sue the government for his "unlawful house arrest" since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and termed the government's response in the Supreme Court that he was not under detention as "falsehood".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Governor should have no other master except constitution': Chidambaram

'Governor should have no other master except constitution': Chidambaram 04:01

 Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at the Rajasthan Governor for not giving his assent to the state government's demand to convene the assembly. Chidambaram said that Governors appointed by the BJP since 2014 have repeatedly violated the letter and spirit of the constitution. Chidambaram said...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Saifuddin Soz Saifuddin Soz Indian politician


Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Sonia Gandhi discusses political situation with Congress Rajya Sabha members

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them, sources..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi condoles Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra's death

 "All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect," Gandhi said in a..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi condoles Bengal Congress chief Somen Mira's death

 "All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect," Gandhi said in a..
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Sushant Singh death case: Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank to get details of actor's bank account [Video]

Sushant Singh death case: Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank to get details of actor's bank account

A team of Bihar Police arrived at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch on July 30 to get details of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai. After which Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed a caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi [Video]

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences. The new Supreme Court building is a symbol of our cooperation and shows value of both the countries. Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect. I am happy that this project has completed on schedule and within the initial estimated costs."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing [Video]

PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. The court is first India-assisted project after coronavirus outbreak. The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the Special Economic Package (SEP) of 353 million dollars extended by Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth said, "I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath [Video]

Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen socialising with his former party colleagues during the Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony. Scindia spoke to Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:55Published
'Total failure of AAP', Congress accuses Delhi govt over Anna Nagar building collapse [Video]

'Total failure of AAP', Congress accuses Delhi govt over Anna Nagar building collapse

Congress blamed Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) government over Anna Nagar incident where an entire house building collapsed following the rainfall. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Anil Chaudhary said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Congress demands Gajendar Shekhawat's arrest, BJP says clip 'manufactured' [Video]

Congress demands Gajendar Shekhawat's arrest, BJP says clip 'manufactured'

A war of words has broken out between Congress and the BJP over the audio tapes where Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another BJP leader are allegedly heard making plans to topple the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting at Jaipur hotel underway

 A meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has started at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators and supporters are holed up,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ABA JournalThe Next WebDNAHNGN

Hey Congress, never lump Big Tech CEOs together again

 Remember back in the 20th century when Congress held "big business" antitrust hearings with the CEOs of Standard Oil, Ford, U.S. Steel, IBM, and AT&T all...
Mashable Also reported by •The Next Web

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

 West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this