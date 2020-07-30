|
J&K Congress leader Saifuddin Soz says he will sue govt for his 'unlawful house arrest'
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz on Thursday said he would sue the government for his "unlawful house arrest" since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and termed the government's response in the Supreme Court that he was not under detention as "falsehood".
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Saifuddin Soz Indian politician
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Sonia Gandhi discusses political situation with Congress Rajya Sabha membersCongress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them, sources..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi condoles Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra's death"All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect," Gandhi said in a..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi condoles Bengal Congress chief Somen Mira's death"All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect," Gandhi said in a..
IndiaTimes
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Sushant Singh death case: Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank to get details of actor's bank account
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13Published
PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this