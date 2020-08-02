Global  
 

With pullback in Depsang & Pangong stalled, military talks with China to be held today

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Amidst Chinese troops showing no signs of pulling back from Pangong Tso and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, while also continuing to increase deployments along the Line of Actual Control right till Arunachal Pradesh, the next round of corps commander-level talks will now be held on Sunday. With China calling for the meeting late on Saturday evening, it will now be held on the Chinese side.
LAC row: Depsang & Pangong pullback stalled, military talks deferred

 India “did not insist” on holding the fifth round of talks between 14 Corps commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief..
IndiaTimes
China continues to occupy Depsang planes, Daulat Beg Oldie and undertaking military constructions there: Surjewala [Video]

China continues to occupy Depsang planes, Daulat Beg Oldie and undertaking military constructions there: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on July 19 slammed the Centre over the border dispute going on between India and China. He said, "There are five apparent facts which have been put out by the satellite imagery and various security experts. First is that China continues to occupy the Depsang planes and Daulat Beg Oldie and is undertaking military construction activities." "Second, China isn't permitting Indian Armed Forces to patrol from patrolling point 10 to patrolling point 13. Third, China has occupied Indian territory upto 8 km between finger 4 to finger 8 and have 3000 Chinese soldiers in our territory," added Surjewala. "4th, China isn't ready to restore status quo ante and to return to pre-May 2020 position. 5th,China has converted Ngari Gunsa civil airstrip on our border into military airstrip causing threat to our territorial integrity and placed over 20,000 Chinese soldiers on our border," said Surjewala.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Vacate Finger 5 area in Pangong lake: India firmly tells China

 India firmly told the Chinese side to vacate finger 5 area in Pangong lake, even as disengagement at the Line of Actual Control reached a critical point.
DNA

New construction by China along Indian side of LAC in Pangong Tso Lake area: Surjewala

 Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday claimed that new construction has been done by China along the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC). He..
IndiaTimes

India-China tensions: Complete troop disengagement at three friction points; all eyes now on Fingers area

 The Patrolling Point 17A, considered as one of the flashpoints of 'friction', is located around the Pangong Tso lake area in eastern Ladakh, which has been a..
DNA

Assam CM Sonowal inspects erosion caused by Kundil River on NH 37 in Sadiya [Video]

Assam CM Sonowal inspects erosion caused by Kundil River on NH 37 in Sadiya

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected erosion caused by the Kundil River on NH 37 in Sadiya. He took stock of the work done by Water Resource Department and local administration to mitigate the danger. While speaking to ANI, he said, "If we could not safeguard bridge over river and road alongside then communication between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will cut off. We're successful in temporarily protecting it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
6 NSCN (IM) insurgents killed in Arunachal Pradesh [Video]

6 NSCN (IM) insurgents killed in Arunachal Pradesh

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police killed 6 NSCN (IM) insurgents. "Joint team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police conducted an early morning action today in Longding district near Nginu village. 6 National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) - Isak-Muivah (NSCN -IM) armed cadre killed, 1 Assam Rifle personnel injured," according to the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, RP Upadhyaya. 4 AK-47s, 2 Chinese MQ have been recovered from the spot. The operation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: Disaster Management Agency rescues stranded couple due to heavy flooding [Video]

Watch: Disaster Management Agency rescues stranded couple due to heavy flooding

Arunachal Pradesh Police and East Siang District Disaster Management Agency rescued a couple who was stranded at Sibo Korong River in Pasighat due to heavy flooding. Heavy rain has created havoc in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh leading to landslides.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India [Video]

‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India

India on Thursday said the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not yet complete. “There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, the ministry of external affairs. “Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives,” he added. Srivastava also spoke on the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Phase 5 of the repatriation mission to begin from August 1 under which 792 flights have been scheduled, the spokesperson said. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published
Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China [Video]

Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China

As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle signal to China, which has shown unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual Control in recent weeks. Singh said that the Rafale should worry only those who threaten India's territorial integrity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more subtle in his welcome message for the new members of the Indian Air Force. He tweeted in Sanskrit, calling protection of the nation a virtue and duty. Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted, calling the induction of the new jets into the 'vigorous' Air Force a 'game-changer'. The 5 jets which arrived on July 29 are part of the 36 ordered by India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in 2015. The new jets will boost IAF's depleting squadron strength.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published

Indian Army prepares to maintain current strength in eastern Ladakh during winter months

 The Indian Army is preparing to maintain its current strength of troops, tanks and other weaponry in all key areas in eastern Ladakh in the harsh winter months..
IndiaTimes

Chinese envoy responds to India's move to take steps against Beijing's aggression in Ladakh

 “Forced decoupling will only lead to ‘lose-lose’ outcomes” warned Sun Weidong, Chinese ambassador, responding to India’s move to take economic steps..
IndiaTimes

Names of soldiers killed in Galwan clash to be inscribed on National War Memorial

 The names of 20 Indian Army personnel, who were killed after valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, will be inscribed..
IndiaTimes

