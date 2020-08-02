|
With pullback in Depsang & Pangong stalled, military talks with China to be held today
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Amidst Chinese troops showing no signs of pulling back from Pangong Tso and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, while also continuing to increase deployments along the Line of Actual Control right till Arunachal Pradesh, the next round of corps commander-level talks will now be held on Sunday. With China calling for the meeting late on Saturday evening, it will now be held on the Chinese side.
