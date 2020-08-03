Fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India, China end on July 2
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Amid the simmering border tensions between India and China, armies of India and China held fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday (August 2). The talks finished at 9 PM on Sunday after around 10 hours. The details of the talks are not known so far.
