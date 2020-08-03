Global  
 

Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa tests COVID-19 positive

Mid-Day Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital, an official said on Sunday night.

"The Chief Minister took a test after feeling unwell. As the test was positive, he has been admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors," the official...
0
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive 03:12

 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves...

