Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Left leader Mohammed Salim test positive; Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in self-isolation

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and CPM politburo member Mohammed Salim were among the prominent politicians who tested positive for Covid-19 as a rapid spike in cases took the tally in the country to over 18 lakh on Monday.
