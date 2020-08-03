Global  
 

Litigant Ansari: Ram’s will that I attend bhoomi pujan

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Iqbal Ansari, one of the seven litigants from the Muslim side in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, has been invited for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram temple at Ayodhya which would be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says 'Lord's wish'

Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says 'Lord's wish' 03:13

 Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited for the August 5 event. Iqbal, the son of Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the case, said that it was the wish of Hindu god Ram that he be one of the first people to get an invite. Ansari...

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India


