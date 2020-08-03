Litigant Ansari: Ram’s will that I attend bhoomi pujan
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Iqbal Ansari, one of the seven litigants from the Muslim side in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, has been invited for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram temple at Ayodhya which would be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited for the August 5 event. Iqbal, the son of Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the case, said that it was the wish of Hindu god Ram that he be one of the first people to get an invite. Ansari...
Ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya is being sanitized. Temple priest said, "PM Modi will first visit Hanuman Garhi temple and offer prayers before going for bhoomi pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, so preparations are underway for his visit here." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 05. At the time of 'Bhoomi Pujan,' only 200 people will be allowed to remain present at the premises.
Evening Aarti was performed at the banks of Sarayu River on August 3 with full religious zeal. The ghats of Ayodhya were also illuminated ahead of foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple, which is scheduled on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 05. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate.
Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports the latest in Ayodhya from the banks of the Saryu river, which have been illuminated ahead of the grand foundation laying ceremony of the new Ram temple.With just a day to go for the event, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is emerging as a key concern for the authorities. Another priest has tested positive, leading the head priest, Satyendra Das, to express his 'worry'. Another priest and three fire officials had earlier been found to be infected with the Covid virus. Adherence of social distancing norms by crowds in the temple town is also emerging as a big concern for authorities. Seeing the large crowds on the banks of the Saryu river, the administration has decided to close the area from August 4 afternoon to the general public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over the festivities on August 5, which will also be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among a few other dignitaries. The guest list is comparatively short given the pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, on August 03 gave information about the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony which is slated to take place on August 05 in Ayodhya. Speaking on..
Ayodhya land dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari accepted the invitation to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Iqbal Ansari said, "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the..