Indo-China Border row: India deploys troops, tank regiments to counter Chinese threats
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () In response to China's deployment of more than 17,000 troops and armoured vehicles opposite Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) and Depsang plains in Ladakh, India has made heavy deployment of troops and tank regiments in the area to counter any misadventure by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) there.
PM Modi to reach Ayodhya Wednesday morning to perform Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan; Vivo pulls out as title sponsor for IPL 2020 amid row between India and China; India's Covid recovery rate rises to 66.31%;..