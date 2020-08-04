Global  
 

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive of COVID-19, admitted to Medanta

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital. In a tweet, Pradhan said he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive of COVID-19. Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.



