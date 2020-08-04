Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive of COVID-19, admitted to Medanta
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital. In a tweet, Pradhan said he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive of COVID-19. Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.
India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the disease. The minister said that he was getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors, although he was...
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on August 04 held a meeting with doctors of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah are admitted at the..
Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain in through the night and this morning. The local trains have been stopped in the city and all offices in the city, except emergency..
After Karnataka Chief Minister, now Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also tested positive for Coronavirus. He tweeted out that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that..